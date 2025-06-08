The phrase that headlines this article, “The Sanctity of Contract,” has been widely used for the last few years by the Government in defence against calls for the renegotiation of the contract between ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana. The Government relies on the phrase to advance the proposition that one party to a contract that seeks to renegotiate it violates its sanctity. The public would, however, consider that the phrase’s real meaning is that the terms of a contract ought not to be unilaterally violated by one party to it. Some contracts carry a moral dimension so that their wilful violation leaves a stain of dishonour and disrepute on the character of the violator. Yes, I’m talking about the shameless Dr. Asha Kissoon.

I have written about this before, so I ask readers to bear with me. Just prior to the last elections, three newly formed political parties, the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and The New Movement (TNM), utilizing the provisions of the Representation of People Act (ROPA), established a “joinder” group. Under ROPA, the “joinder” parties would be entitled to combine their votes but only for purpose of the distribution of seats. The election results of 2020 showed that, individually, the three parties would not have attained any seats. Together, however, as “joinder” parties, they qualified for one seat.