New discoveries behind old doors

The universe has a strange way of unravelling itself to create new roads for people who are brave enough to find them. As we grow up, we gradually learn that when we step outside of our comfort zones and venture into unexplored arenas, we open ourselves up to new experiences and lessons. We learn that novelty and unique moments only come when groundbreaking and adventurous choices have been made. So, we often push ourselves to try new things every single day. We try to meet new people and engage in different activities to try and find these extraordinary experiences. Unfortunately, through our very pursuit of everything that life has to offer, we fail to notice its true beauty – we fail to notice the beauty in the ordinary.

It is possible that the advent of social media has normalised the concept of romanticising the extraordinary. Within the comfort of our room and within the span of five minutes, we can see a mountaineer standing at the precipice of an enormous cliff, and a scuba diver catching lionfish underwater! We can see images from the surface of the moon as well as monkeys searching for food in the amazon rainforest! So, when we are finished with scrolling through social media and turn to our own lives, we are struck with boredom. It can be a massive struggle for us to continue loving and celebrating the ordinary nature of our own lives when it seems that everyone else is living extraordinarily.

The truth is that living an extraordinary life is not really about doing extreme activities or meeting new people every single day. It is about finding yourself in a space and building your talents to an extraordinary extent. Building a truly meaningful and satisfying life can be quite boring during some days and eventful during others. For instance, even the mountaineers and scuba divers whom we admire on social media must certainly spend several years or months doing repetitive, dull training activities to prepare themselves and build their skills. Yet, these dull days do not make their lives any less interesting or satisfying as they are doing something they love.

Perhaps the most unfortunate loss that occurs when we constantly seek the extraordinary is those things which we lose in the ordinary. When we are constantly searching for new people to meet, we rarely invest our energy into rekindling old friendships and forming bonds with people we have already met. When we push ourselves to try a new activity every single day, we may never experience the joy of truly mastering a talent. When we try to explore a new place all the time, we may never feel the warmth building a home in a familiar place.

Trying new things is a simple way to explore the world and is often necessary for growth. However, sometimes, the most beautiful discoveries are not hidden behind new doors, but in the old doors that we have already abandoned because we lost interest in them. The key to living a good life is not trying new things every day, but rather choosing to try doing the same thing once again, even when it did not go as planned in previous attempts. Sometimes, a fresh approach is all that it takes to find new discoveries behind old doors.