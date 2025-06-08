UN SDGs 2015 to 2030 – goals, targets, indicators – best measure of Guyana’s development performance

Introduction

I had speculated in my column last week that several readers might view that column as a digression from the major task which I had set myself three weeks ago; that is, the task of urgently strategizing a way forward for Guyana’s oil and gas industry in the challenging and brutally disruptive climate and provocative praxis of a President Trump–led United States.

In truth, as matters presently stand, both in terms of pure logic and best practice any such endeavour needs to be clearly anchored in an appropriate set of economic metrics suited to Guyana’s conditions. Last week’s column sought to achieve this through providing a framework for determining Guyana’s best performance indicator. I’ll reveal this framework benefit in the next Section.