Laws passed in Guyana in 2025

Several new laws have been passed since my last legislation roundup.

In today’s article, I will outline these laws and provide concise explanations of their intended purposes.

Guyana is undoubtedly experiencing a busy year in its legal development, with the passage of several significant laws intended to strengthen governance, environmental protection, national security, and social policy. Among these, however, the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Act 2025 arguably stands out as the most critical for the country at this juncture, given Guyana’s rapidly expanding offshore oil production and the corresponding environmental risks.

Newly Passed Laws and Regulations

• Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Act 2025

• Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Act 2025

• Court of Appeal (Amendment) Act 2025

• Guyana Horse Racing Authority Act 2025

• Regulation No. 4 of 2025 – Combatting Trafficking in Persons Regulations

• Regulation No. 3 of 2025 – Adoption of Children (Intercountry Adoptions) Regulations

• Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2025

All these laws can be downloaded from the Official Gazette here.

Key highlights and impact

Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Act 2025

This Act establishes a comprehensive legal framework for preventing and managing oil spills. It imposes strict liability on polluters, mandates that operators maintain adequate financial security for cleanup costs, and authorises environmental emergency plans.

Under this Act, if an offshore oil platform leaks, the operator must immediately activate its approved response plan, notify the authorities, and bear the full cost of remediation, regardless of who is at fault.

Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Act 2025

This Act requires airlines and carriers to submit detailed passenger information before arrival or departure. It enhances border security, aids in combatting terrorism, trafficking, and illegal migration, and aligns Guyana with international aviation security standards.

Now, if a passenger is flagged as a security risk based on information submitted by an airline, local border authorities can intercept that person before they enter.

Court of Appeal (Amendment) Act 2025

This amendment expands the composition of the Court of Appeal from nine to 11 justices of appeal, thereby enhancing its capacity to manage increasing caseloads.

This development can support quicker appeals, especially for important matters, such as commercial, constitutional, and electoral disputes.

Guyana Horse Racing Authority Act 2025

Horse racing is a favourite pastime in Guyana, ranging from formal races on tracks to horse-cart riders illegally racing along Homestretch Avenue and other roads early in the morning (the ongoing construction works probably prevent this from happening currently).

This Act establishes the Guyana Horse Racing Authority to regulate and promote the horse racing industry. It introduces licensing, drug testing, and oversight mechanisms to ensure fair and safe racing.

Under one of the provisions, a racehorse found to have been administered prohibited substances can now be disqualified, and its owner can be sanctioned.

Combatting Trafficking in Persons Regulations 2025

These regulations strengthen the existing legal infrastructure to prevent human trafficking, protect victims, and prosecute offenders. It provides for victim assistance, confidentiality, and inter-agency coordination.

Adoption of Children (Intercountry Adoptions) Regulations 2025

This regulation aligns Guyana’s adoption processes with international standards, particularly those outlined in The Hague Convention. It introduces strict vetting procedures for prospective foreign adoptive parents and safeguards for children.

Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2025

This amendment, largely, creates deputy supernumerary officers to serve as deputies to supernumerary officers.

Conclusion

Each of these laws plays a unique role in fortifying Guyana’s legal, environmental, and social systems. The oil pollution legislation highlights the importance of environmental stewardship in the context of economic development. The Passenger Data Act strengthens border and national security. Judicial reform and regulation of sectors like horse racing reflect a maturing governance framework. Meanwhile, reforms in adoption and anti-trafficking signal Guyana’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable.