Oil industry supplier MODEC partners with Protected Areas Commission to rehabilitate zoo enclosures

International oil industry supplier MODEC has announced its partnership with the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) for the rehabilitation of two animal enclosures in Guyana’s Zoological Park, at a cost of $4,500,000.

The company said this underscores its commitment to environmental conservation and PAC’s efforts to enhance protected spaces for wildlife and public education. “Work has been completed on the first enclosure, which houses the black caiman, spectacled caiman, and giant river turtles,” a release from MODEC said. Plans are also underway to begin work on the second enclosure, which will house macaws, powis, agouti, spix’s guan, and a tiger heron, as part of the broader Zoo Rehabilitation Project.

“We are proud to partner with the Protected Areas Commission to rehabilitate two animal enclosures at the Zoological Park. This vital initiative underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement in Guyana. By enhancing key institutions that promote conservation, education, entertainment, and the appreciation of wildlife, we aim to make a meaningful impact,” the release quoted Country Manager of MODEC Rafael Fumis as saying.

It added that Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission Robert Persaud said that rehabilitating these enclosures ensures the well-being of wildlife and enriches the visitor experience. “We appreciate MODEC’s support and look forward to future collaborations,” he was quoted as saying, adding that the renovation of the animal enclosures complements the wider plan for the zoo’s rehabilitation.

The PAC manages Guyana’s National Protected Areas System, promoting biodiversity conservation, sustainable use, and environmental education, while MODEC has been a provider of floating offshore solutions for the oil and gas industry for more than 55 years. It was founded in Japan and is present in over 15 countries. In its operations globally, MODEC delivered over 50 floating units projects; the company places emphasis on local expertise, developing partnerships, transferring knowledge, and boosting economies.

The Zoo Restoration and Enhancement Project was launched last year April by the PAC under the theme, “Wildlife Warriors: Unite for Conservation” and is part of a rehabilitation drive to enhance the structures and surroundings of the Georgetown Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the release said.

The PAC Chairman had noted that green spaces are an important part of the city and represent a sample of the rich flora and fauna of Guyana. “It is not only an experience for families, but is also one for children to be educated and understand the rich biodiversity of our country,” the release quoted him as saying.Further, spaces such as the Botanical Gardens provide a glimpse for those who are unable to travel to the hinterland rainforest and the savannahs to see wildlife it possesses.

According to the release, he said Guyana is a model globally for the way the country’s wildlife and forests are protected, adding that it is important for a subset of those larger spaces to follow suit and tell the story of Guyana. “So it is having functional green spaces, but also having these spaces and facilities to showcase and let people appreciate and understand what we are doing as a country and as a people in terms of managing our rich biodiversity,” he was quoted as saying.