The sacredness of food

There are many days when I sit down to eat that I am filled with emotion and do not want to eat. The desperate faces of the people in Gaza, particularly the children, and the acute hunger facing millions in Sudan’s ongoing civil war make me feel full, empty, and helpless.

In marking Eid al-Adha this weekend, the festival of sacrifice, the values of gratitude and compassion give deeper meaning in today’s world, especially as millions face starvation due to the manmade disasters of war. Climate change is already threatening our global food security, we do not need to create disasters. As we gather with friends and family for a meal this weekend, let’s challenge ourselves and ask if we are truly honouring the spirit of sacrifice, if we eat while others starve.

The ritual of Qurbani (animal sacrifice) during Eid is not merely symbolic, it is about sharing and uplifting those in need. The meat is divided into three parts – one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and needy. The act of sharing is sacred; it is not a gesture of charity.