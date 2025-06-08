‘The butterflies always disappear once I’m on stage’ – Sheron Cadogan-Taylor

As a young girl, Sheron Annette Cadogan-Taylor never imagined herself as an actress. She was painfully shy; so much so that no one, including herself, believed she’d one day grace a stage. “I never saw myself acting,” she reflected. “I was the quiet one in school, always had just one friend, and barely spoke. People still say they can’t believe I became an actress.”

Yet today, she is best known as the vibrant and unforgettable Mother J from the beloved local television series “Agree to Disagree”, which once captivated audiences across Guyana. She also now performs live confidently before thousands, and despite her early fears. “The butterflies always disappear once I’m on stage,” she shared.

Born and raised in Albouystown, George-town, she attended St Stephen’s, Central, and Smith Memorial primary schools, then moved on to Charlestown Secondary. She also studied at Critchlow Labour College and the University of Guyana.