Veteran actress Simone Dowding all set for 12th annual Children’s Drama Workshop

Veteran actress and theatre director Simone Dowding is preparing for the 12th edition of her popular Children’s Drama Workshop, set to begin on July 5 and run through August 23 at the Theatre Guild in Kingston.

Dowding, the founder of Purple Arts Productions and a leading member of Guyana’s local entertainment industry, is currently registering children for the programme. Open to children aged nine to 16 years old, the workshop is designed to teach the fundamentals of drama while seeking to nurture their confidence and creativity.

Each year, approximately 25 children take part in the workshop, which receives support from the Theatre Guild and the Continental Group of Companies.