The recently concluded elections in Suriname

Three weeks ago, Suriname held its national elections under a system of proportional representation. Previous elections were held under a constituency-based system involving 10 districts, similar to that of most CARICOM countries. Electors cast their votes for political parties to be represented in the 51-member National Assembly. To form the government, 26 seats are needed, representing the threshold for the majority of the votes cast. The concept of a minority government does not exist, and should no party win the majority of the votes cast, a coalition government has to be formed after the election results are announced.

The President is elected by the Assembly with the approval of a two-thirds supermajority, that is, the votes of at least 34 members. However, should the Assembly fail to reach an agreement after two attempts, then the elected district representatives along with the 51 members of the Assembly will elect the President. An elector is allowed to vote twice on separate ballot papers: one for the party to send representatives to the Assembly and the other for the person to serve as a district representative.