By Gabrielle Hosein

Dr. Gabrielle Hosein is Senior Lecturer, The Institute for Gender and Development Studies, The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine. She has been part of Caribbean feminist organising for thirty years. Her column, Diary of a Mothering Worker, has been published as a newspaper column since 2012.

The Botanical Afterlife of Indenture: Imaginative Archives, an art exhibit which runs from June 10th – June 21st at the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain, commemorates the legacy of Indian indenture in the Caribbean. It marks the 180th anniversary of Indian survival in Trinidad, but also speaks to us across the region and Caribbean diaspora.

The exhibit reimagines Indo-Caribbean histories; feminine practices of beauty; agricultural traditions; women’s care and labour; and the legacy of seeds, cuttings, and flora brought by indentured Indian women in their jahajin bandals. It departs from a Euro-creole tradition of landscape painting through representation of the botanical in embodied feminine art forms such as mehndi.

Engaging with the history of photography, it visualises Indian women’s ownership of their own image, challenging colonial portraiture’s orientalizing gaze and its erasure of their refusal and resistance. Citing artifacts of the past, the exhibit comprises popular forms of contemporary post-indenture feminist memorialisation through photography, mehndi, godnas, rangoli, jewellery, and film.

In memory of UWI Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, the exhibit was inspired by his 2021 publication, “Changing Caribbean geographies: connections in flora, fauna and patterns of settlement from Indian inheritances”. His list of plants brought by indentured workers in their jahaji bandals included, “mango (aam), guavas (amrudh), pomegranate (anar), string-bean (bodi), Indian drumsticks (saijan/moringa), pumpkins (khora/khadu), marijuana, datura, rice (chawal), sapodilla (chicu), betel-nut (supari), turmeric (haldi), bitter gourd (caraillee), ginger (adhrak), curry-plant (karapillay), cinnamon (dalchini), mustard (sarson), black pepper (kali mirch), onion (pyaj), cumin (geera), fennel (sauf), fenugreek (maithi), long gourd (lowki), cloves (laung) and the seeds of the ashoka, bael, neem and lotus (kumud)…loofa (jinghi), tamarind (imli) and cucumber (khera).” (2021, 23).

Jahajis, or those who made the transoceanic shipboard crossing to the Caribbean, brought their belongings in cloth bundles, or jahaji bandals (creolised as “georgie bundle”).

Giving visibility to the Indian women who travelled as indentured workers, or jahajins, the exhibit produced contemporary jahajin bandals as a popular and unconfined archive of botanical roots and routes to our shared inheritances.

Created in collaboration with curator Lina Vincent, designer Dhanya Kolathur, and printer Gaurav Maurya from the art collective Arthshila in Bihar, and hand printed with the very botanicals that they contained, our bandals cite the square or triangle of cotton cloth once tied at the ends by our foremothers’ hands. Moving with us everywhere, connection to the past can therefore continually be remembered and remade as we traverse our own journeys.

Focus on these botanicals also draws our eye away from sugar cane as a colonial monocrop over-determining Indo-Caribbean history. Instead, it asks us to think of seeds, grains, leaves, fruit, and flowers as living witnesses to and records of ancestral migration, settlement, and knowledge as well as co-creators of cultural connection to food, medicine, rituals, cultivation techniques, and forms of resistance passed down through generations.

A Botanical Still Life series of rice, moringa, tulsi, neem, loofa, and mango portraits thus explores the continuities and transformations of life in which plants are the subjects of their own histories, travel through time with us, and have their own journeys through time. Tended by our labour, they keep both us and legacies of indenture alive. These, as with the exhibit’s other photographs, were produced by Abigail Hadeed.

Original mehndi designs of these botanicals were combined with those from Africa and those indigenous to the Caribbean to record post-indenture, Caribbean rural life, challenging Euro-creole traditions of landscape painting, using ecologically sustainable dyes that can make all bodies, across difference, feel beautiful.

Using mehndi in this way, to show women labour with cutlass and cocoyea broom, as well as to display flora from rice to moringa, reimagines this traditional feminine Indian art form as post-indenture and feminist. Showing our connection to the landscape around us, these original designs were created in collaboration with Risa Raghunanan-Mohammed of Henna Trinidad.

We cited godnas or the tattoos once required of Hindu brides upon marriage in a similar way. We reimagined this patriarchal tradition in terms of post-indenture feminist memorialising of women’s labour and their independent livelihoods as milk sellers or store keepers, and made these contemporary designs unapologetically about ourselves — our self-decoration, struggles and solidarities, independence, and identities.

Plants such as karaili, tamarind, ochro, turmeric, rice, neem, ganja, and mango that grew in kitchen gardens on the peripheries of sugar cane fields were made into food by women’s hands; their familiar tastes, smells, nourishment, and medicine recollected on our skin. Designed in collaboration with visual artist, Portia Subran, we wanted a popular form of art that could move in our landscape as a form of memory, beauty, and solidarity.

Beyond embodiment, we also brought rangoli, a form of Indian folk art, typically created with uncooked coloured rice, sand or petals, into our visual archive of indenture history. Collaborating with artist Richard Rampersad to incorporate these botanicals, we challenged the ways that these plants have been represented in colonial botany, bringing a more imaginative way of seeing.

Woman-centered, the exhibit emphasises that Indian women survived colonial exploitation, violence, domestication, and dehumanisation to create families, livelihoods, and futures. Their history is intertwined with the botanical, which shaped their labour and was shaped by them, and by the tools of their labour.

These tools visually archive their care and struggle: the cocoyea broom made and used by women in domestic spaces; the grass cutter, shaped like a sickle, for reaping rice — a spiritually significant botanical symbol of sustenance and independent agriculture; the cutlass—a part of women’s gardening, domestic practices, public protests, and resistance to violence.

Labouring women used the instruments of their labour in ways that were never shown in colonial portraiture; as tools of resistance and resilience. By making them visible, we honoured the abundance of women’s labour, making visible their spirit of self-determination, and their refusal of docility and respectability.

In indenture-era representations, Indian women were instead fantasized as both hypersexualised and immoral, but also loyal and docile; as “Coolie belles”. We asked: What if “Coolie Belles” produced their own images, and experienced the pleasures of doing so?

Imagine locating women’s labour and its queering of gender where it was not made visible: in the studio portrait. Placing optical technology where it was not held: in plantation women’s hands. Recording an affect that was disallowed: disgust and anger. Producing images for ourselves, not for commercialisation.

Indentured women’s and girls’ labour, resistance, love, and liberation would have been made flesh in colonial-era production of a visual archive had the camera been held by their hands, had the gaze been our own.

Thus, our images recollect that of an Indian woman working on a coconut plantation in Jamaica. She is wearing a shirt and dhoti like the man standing next to her; labour queering gender. The androgyny of her appearance overturns myths about Indian dress in the past. Citation of this clothing that could be masculine or feminine appears in this exhibit as a labouring woman in dhoti and dupatta, nearly topless above the waist as men appear in some portraiture, yet wearing a traditional, silver hassuli as a feminine form of savings and beauty.

Indian women were physically labouring as hard as men for less pay, protesting working conditions, appealing to courts for their rights, resisting patriarchal control, and feeling angry, aggrieved, defiant, fed-up, and mutinous. Imperial domination cropped bodily positions, gestures, and facial expressions that represented these realities out of the visual archive. Post-indenture feminist imaginative archives re-imagine them in the frame.

Finally, particularly in places like Jamaica and Trinidad, Indians and Africans were interacting on estates, towns, villages, and religious commemorations such as Hosay. Nonetheless, women were expected to produce ethnically pure families. Our portraits fill in a visual absence of Indian mothers and mixed-race daughters sharing tenderness and belonging.

The exhibit also includes a hand-crafted bajuband. The bajuband, seen in archival photos, was typically silver or tin, flat and undecorated, and worn above the elbow. Innovatively reimagined as a metallic canvas, its engravings tell a deeply personal story.

There is the ordinary cane-cutting Indian woman, Gowrie Rampersad, unable to read, who was nonetheless a brilliant businesswoman, turning her labour into family wealth, her descendant a beloved granddaughter.

There is rice, planted by Sookwaria Ramnarine, married from nine years old, whose family continues to plant rice today. There is the protesting Indian woman, with a spirit of rebellion continued in the politics of Muslim-descended Patricia Jamela Khan.

There is the path of education to which so many mothers turned to give their daughters opportunities they did not have: a story of those of us now writing these histories. Edged by karaili engravings, in collaboration with jeweller Mitchum Weaver, we made Indian women’s jewellery a text, valuable for more than what it says about savings or beauty.

Finally, photographs and stories of plants brought by indentured workers, and cared for over generations, were submitted by sixteen contributors from across the Caribbean and its diaspora. We were keen to hear and see how the botanical remained meaningful today. Contributors included Ejima Baker Morales, Lou Kermarrec, Aliyah Khan, Miranda Madar, Max Mahadeo, Lelawatee Manoo, Madan Prem McCoon, Keith McNeal, Jenny Raghoo, Nutan Ragoobir, Anston Rambarran, Kaveeta Ramchal, Dhanraj Ramcharan, Joan Rupram, Brandon Siew, Sandrine Soukaï. New visual archives continue to grow through the film produced in collaboration with Vinay Harrichan of The Cutlass Magazine, and filmmaker Nicola Cross.

The exhibit was co-created with photographer Abigail Hadeed, and curated and designed by Melanie Archer. It is historical, contemporary, political, collaborative and beautiful, and we hope that it can be exhibited in other sites of Indian indenture in the future.

