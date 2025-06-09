$6.6B state-of-the-art hospital commissioned at Diamond

A new 24-hour Diamond Regional Hospital was commissioned yesterday and commenced operations today, replacing the old Diamond Hospital which is now closed and will be repurposed into quarters for doctors working at the new facility.

Trumpeted as a state-of-the-art medical facility offering people on the East Bank Demerara all the specialists and medical care offered by the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) plus some, President Irfaan Ali said it’s an investment to give citizens comfort in the way they receive professional medical care.

“Here is where the resources are going; investing in tangible things that will bring long-term benefits to you and your children and generations to come,” the President said.

“This hospital will not differentiate between who will be using it based on religious, political or social considerations. This is an investment for all of Guyana, all of the East Bank,” he added.