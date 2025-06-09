Accused denied bail for MMG fraud

Thirty-eight-year-old Mohamed Ali last Friday reappeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Annette Singh to apply for bail and was refused. Ali had previously been remanded for fraud committed on the mobile money platform, MMG.

The charge alleged that on Friday, March 29, while pretending to be an MMG agent, Ali contacted Shelon Whitney, who was in Suriname at the time, pretending to be an MMG agent. He claimed her account required an urgent update and convinced the woman to provide one-time passwords. Under the pretext of being an MMG agent, he also caused Whitney’s 16-year-old daughter to share the OTP, which gave him access to the account, resulting in the transfer to him of $113,000. In the bail application, defence counsel, attorney-at-law Dominic Bess stated that his client had a previous conviction for which he had already served his time and highlighted the fact that the virtual complainant has never appeared. He added that his client was not a flight risk and asked for reasonable bail, as there was nothing to suggest that he would not return to answer to the charges.