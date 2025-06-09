Coalition talks never explored handing off 55% of cabinet positions – Lowe

Sherwood Lowe of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has denied claims by Alliance for Change (AFC) executive member David Patterson regarding past cabinet negotiation dynamics and a contentious 55% figure.

Lowe dismissed Patterson’s explanation of the AFC’s alleged demand for 55% of cabinet positions. Patterson had sought to contextualize the figure during AFC’s press conference on Friday, suggesting it arose from discussions about “balancing of powers” during coalition negotiations, particularly given the extensive constitutional authority vested in the President. Patterson, referencing notes from the negotiation meetings, indicated that scenarios were explored where the party holding the presidency might not hold the majority of cabinet members (as distinct from ministries) to ensure a more equitable distribution of influence and prevent unilateral decision-making. He stressed that this was a functional discussion on coalition governance, not a “greedy” grab for ministerial portfolios.