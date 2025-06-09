East Coast woman living in fear as cops yet to arrest husband who stabbed her last month

Thirty-year-old Felecia Dharamgeet, is still fearful for her life three weeks after being stabbed several times about her body by her husband at Bladen Hall on May 16.

Dharamgeet has been discharged from the hospital, but her husband is yet to be arrested by the police. Her 11-year-old son was injured during the incident.

In an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Dharamgeet explained that a wanted bulletin was yet to be issued for her husband, 32-year-old Mahendra Rampersaud. Her children, she added, have not attended school since the incident occurred.

“We need to lock the doors. The children are so scared, I don’t know how to send them to school, but we will give it a chance. The police didn’t give a positive answer since they keep saying Mr Smartt will handle the matter. The kids don’t want to go outside,” Dharamgeet said.