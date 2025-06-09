EPA waives environmental impact assessment for projected Hilton properties at Thomas Lands

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has waived the requirement for an impact assessment for the construction of a Hilton International five-star hotel and Doubletree four-star suites, located at Tracts X, Y, and Z Plantation, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

According to the notice, the EPA has determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment. The project is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The agency’s decision is based on several key considerations:

1.The anticipated impacts from particulate matter and gaseous emissions during both construction and operation phases are expected to be moderate, short-term, and manageable. Air quality will remain within acceptable limits, as particulate emissions are temporary and not projected to exceed World Health Organization standards.