Foulis construction worker shot dead, guard in custody

The Police say they are investigating the alleged murder of Rondell Clarke, a 29-year-old Construction Worker from Lot 413 Foulis, East Coast Demerara, which occurred yesterday between 19:30 and 19:45 hrs at Second Street, Foulis.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male Security Officer employed with a private security service, was arrested and is assisting with the investigations, the police said in a release. The Police also confiscated his firearm.

The security officer allegedly shot Clarke. Clarke was later picked up in a conscious state by Police ranks and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical attention. Upon arrival, he was admitted to the critical surgical bay. However, at approximately 8 20 pm he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary, where it was placed into storage pending a post-mortem examination.