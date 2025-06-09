Guyana News

GECOM must appoint independent legal adviser – Hughes

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has formally called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to immediately appoint an independent legal adviser, expressing concern that Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall is now reportedly tasked with advising the electoral body on matters related to the upcoming September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections. In a letter addressed to the GECOM Chairperson, AFC Leader C A Nigel Hughes highlighted the absence of a "suitably independent legal counsel" since the termination of GECOM's previous adviser. He contended that allowing the Attorney General to advise GECOM creates an "unacceptable conflict of interest" that undermines its constitutional mandate as an independent institution. "The role of legal adviser to GECOM requires not only legal competence but unimpeachable neutrality," Hughes stated during a press conference last week. "It cannot be reconciled with a concurrent role as the chief legal officer of the executive." The AFC's concerns increase as the country enters the "final and most intensive phase of Guyana's electoral cycle" with the formal announcement of the election date. The party emphasized the critical need for all aspects of the electoral process to reflect "the highest standards of transparency, impartiality, and public confidence." Hughes referenced long-standing anxieties among stakeholders, including the AFC, regarding the integrity of the voters list, the lack of implementation of key recommendations from previous elections, and the necessity for independent verification of voter identity. He also cited "alarming disarray" observed during a recent meeting between the AFC and GECOM. The AFC underscored that the Attorney General's "visible political activism on behalf of the ruling party," including frequent appearances on "Issues in the News" where he "routinely disparages political opponents," further exacerbated the perceived conflict. "No credible democracy can expect public trust in its elections if its supposedly independent elections body is seen to be guided — legally or otherwise — by a politically aligned figure," he asserted. He said the AFC was therefore urging GECOM to "immediately reconsider this development" and appoint a legal adviser whose independence is "beyond question," specifying that the individual must be "professionally qualified, non-partisan, and committed to upholding the principles of fairness and transparency." "The integrity of our electoral system must not be compromised," Hughes stated.
