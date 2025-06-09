GECOM must appoint independent legal adviser – Hughes

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has formally called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to immediately appoint an independent legal adviser, expressing concern that Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall is now reportedly tasked with advising the electoral body on matters related to the upcoming September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.
In a letter addressed to the GECOM Chairperson, AFC Leader C A Nigel Hughes highlighted the absence of a “suitably independent legal counsel” since the termination of GECOM’s previous adviser. He contended that allowing the Attorney General to advise GECOM creates an “unacceptable conflict of interest” that undermines its constitutional mandate as an independent institution.