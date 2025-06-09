How the Cost of Living is affecting people

Part 131

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in the area of the Empower Guyana building, Palmyra, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Michael Persaud, a 46-year-old from East Canje said: “Well, the cost of living is very hard for me because I weed at the estate and the cost of living is very high. The job that I am doing, I can’t afford to buy items. When the rain falls, I don’t get to work. The food stuff costing about $40,000 and $50,000; you not buying greens as yet like bora. Plus I get the bills, plus I get the children to send to school. I have three children. I have a disable child and I got to get a vehicle to carry them to school. Sometimes it cost $2,000 during the week, sometimes more money. I have a big son who works. I have an extended family; my mother lives with me too and I have bills to pay. So the money is not working out much. My wife does a part-time government job. As far as I concern, the cost for everything is expensive. A couple months back, 10 kg Karibee rice cost $2,500; rice now cost $3,000. Not every day you going to buy a bag of rice, but other items like milk powder, sugar and things to cook. A couple months back, 10 lb cylinder cooking gas cost $4,300; cooking gas cost $4,500/$4,600 now. You can’t blame the shop owners because the stuff coming in is very expensive. I wish the government could get a price control on the items them. The internet price raise. I use GT&T Fiber and I pay $7,000 a month. The internet service is sometimes very poor.”