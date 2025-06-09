‘Melly Mel’ says she, family targets of victimisation

Activist Melissa Atwell Holder, better known as ‘Melly Mel’ has alleged that she has been targeted by the government, citing delays in her US immigration process, relentless cyberattacks, and what she described as political retaliation against her family and associates in Guyana.

Regarding Atwell’s US immigration case, her I-130 petition, a step toward obtaining a Green Card, received approval from a Louisiana judge. However, due to her relocation, the case was transferred to New York. “He didn’t give me another court hearing,” Atwell told this newspaper yesterday, referring to the Louisiana judge. “He just simply asked for [her lawyer] to submit my documents because I was approved. My I-130 was approved, which is the most important thing,” she said.

Initially, Atwell was scheduled for a court hearing in New York in October 2025. This date has now been extended to January 2027 with the assistance of her new legal counsel, Risa Cohen. Atwell stated, “Now me and my lawyers are in the process of writing USCIS to ask what’s the holdup in my Green Card? Because I’ve been married going into three years now. Everything was approved. Nobody’s ever heard of anybody being arrested for overstaying two days and then get married. Like it didn’t… nothing makes sense.”

Atwell also claimed that her social media presence has been systematically targeted, with her pages “reported relentlessly,” leading to automatic flagging and shutdowns by Facebook’s artificial intelligence. She presented evidence, including screenshots, which she said show coordinated efforts to report her content.

“They’ve [the current administration] been constant… They want me completely off of social media,” Atwell asserted. Her lawyers are reportedly compiling evidence to submit to Facebook, seeking the reinstatement of her profiles and removal from flagged status. Atwell criticized those allegedly behind the attacks, stating, “Imagine paying people $300,000 a month to sit down and report my email page, but you can’t pay public servants $300,000 a month. Priorities all over the place.”

The alleged victimization has also impacted her family in Guyana. Atwell claimed that her mother and grandmother have faced harassment, prompting her grandmother’s relocation to Barbados. “I literally had to relocate my whole family because this, coming on to the election time, it’s going to get more brutal,” she stated.

Atwell further detailed instances where individuals associated with her have allegedly faced severe repercussions. She stated that one friend was “blacklisted from the oil and gas sector just for being my friend,” despite reportedly being a strong supporter of the ruling party. “Imagine what they’re doing to other people,” she commented.

Atwell also reported a deeply personal attack, alleging that a well-known supporter of the current administration posted a naked picture of her online to Facebook Marketplace. While Facebook removed the image, Atwell stated that a screenshot exists showing the perpetrator’s name associated with the post. She intends to pursue legal action.

Atwell said she believed these actions were attempts to humiliate and silence her due to her public statements against corruption and her sharing of alleged evidence of criminal activities in Guyana. “Instead of denying the wrongdoing, they’re trying to victimize me,” she stated, adding that similar tactics are reportedly used against other Guyanese citizens who voice dissent.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Atwell remains resolute. “The picture didn’t do nothing to me because it definitely wouldn’t silence me. We can continue to fight back and forth. And the women and the women, the children, the people of the citizens of Guyana will forever have my support. They are not alone,” she added.