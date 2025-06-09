No environmental impact assessment required for proposed Quamina St hotel – EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed the screening of the environmental permit application for the proposed King’s Hotel and Residence, at Lot 183 and 184 Quamina and Waterloo streets.

Following the evaluation, the EPA said, it has determined that the King’s Hotel and Residence project will not cause significant environmental impacts. As a result, the project has been exempted from the requirement to conduct a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The agency said its decision was supported by the following key findings:

1. The anticipated impacts from particulate matter and gaseous emissions from the hotel are expected to be moderate, short-term, and manageable. To mitigate dust and emissions, methods such as water spraying during dry periods, the application of dust suppressants, and elevating the generator stack above the height of the tallest surrounding building will be implemented.