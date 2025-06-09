Two men killed in separate vehicular incidents on Saturday

Two men died on Saturday in separate road incidents; one reportedly lost control of his vehicle and the other, according to the police, walked into the path of a car.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force said that the first incident occurred at Camp Street and Carifesta Avenue, in the vicinity of Everest Cricket Ground, at around 00:20 hrs. It resulted in the death of 31-year-old Christopher Rohaman of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, who was driving motor car #PAB 5434.

According to the release, enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Camp Street at a fast rate, and on the approach of the intersection formed with Carifesta Avenue, collided with an electricity pole. The vehicle ended up in a nearby trench several feet away with the driver pinned inside.