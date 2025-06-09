Wismar mixologist charged with embezzlement over $1M

Joel Waldron, a mixologist of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, appeared on Friday before Magistrate Annette Singh, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, charged with embezzlement in the sum of over $1 million and was granted bail after pleading not guilty.

The charge alleged that on Monday May 25, at Robb Street, Georgetown, Waldron being entrusted by Mark Lewis with one gold band valued $470,000, and two gold rings, each valued at $279,000, for a total value of $1,028,000, converted them for his own personal use and benefit. The items all belonged to Lewis.

Magistrate Singh granted bail in the sum of $150,000, and the matter was adjourned to July 11.