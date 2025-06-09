Trinidad couple killed in road accident

(Trinidad Guardian) An Arima couple was killed in a road accident yesterday morning.

The victims were identified as David Matthew Harroo, 42 and his wife Jennifer Ramoutarsingh, 34. One of the couple’s six children, who was in the vehicle at the time, was critically injured.

The couple lived at Arima Old Road, Arima.

Police said the fatal accident occurred in the vicinity of Double Bridge along Eastern Main Road, Arima, around 10 am.

The couple’s youngest child, a seven-year-old girl, who was in the car with them was also critically injured and remained hospitalised yesterday.

She sustained a fractured skull, ribs and bruises about the body.

As news spread of the couple’s demise, scores of friends, relatives and well-wishers took to social media to extend condolences to the family.

Several insisted the incident occurred as a result of a bad drive and they called on the relevant authorities to investigate what led to the fatal accident.

Last weekend, five people lost their lives in two separate road traffic crashes along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway including a six-year-old child and her parents, prompting authorities to issue a stern warning about an uptick in reckless driving.

Police said around 11.30 pm on May 31, the driver, Steve Elder, 40, was with four other occupants in the car—his wife Kizzy, 38, who sat in the back seat with their daughter Janea, six, and Kathlyn Wright, while an unidentified man was in the front passenger seat.

Elder, his wife, daughter and Wright were all killed when the vehicle went careening into the grassy median and overturned several times.

And on May 30, La Brea resident Victor Ryan lost his life along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway when the taxi he was in collided with the guardrail on the centre median.