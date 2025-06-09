Transfer of police constable

Earlier this month, Police Constable Carl Sanmoogan was peremptorily and immediately transferred from the Region One Immigration Department to general duties in Moleson Creek, Region Six, hundreds of miles away. There was no consideration of his family arrangements or the dislocation that such a move would incur. The proximate cause of this literal banishment was a handshake he exchanged with presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed in Santa Rosa on June 2nd. The Immigration Department whose head is the Commissioner of Police has been silent on the matter despite requests by this newspaper to the police force for a response.

It is quite possible that the Immigration Department does have a plausible explanation for transferring Constable Sanmoogan. If it did, it did not alert him to this or avail him the right to a defence. Therefore, at this juncture, one can only surmise that the Immigration Department engaged in the abuse of its power and this unjust action must be immediately reversed.

What makes it worse, is that the Immigration Department likely acted upon political instructions either from Region One or from Georgetown. One would have had to be living in a cocoon not to know that wherever Mr Mohamed has gone recently he has been under close watch by the supporters of the PPP/C and the authorities.

The still image of Constable Sanmoogan’s handshake shows him exhibiting professional demeanour and perhaps courtesy. There is no available footage of what transpired after the handshake that could help to determine whether there was any unprofessional conduct. There are images, however, of a significant gathering at Santa Rosa to greet Mr Mohamed. Perhaps this incensed the authorities and the Constable’s courtesy has been used to send a signal that there should be no co-operation with or accommodating of Mr Mohamed.

The police force has been routinely used for these purposes by the political directorate over the years. It must explain itself. The Presidency and the Guyana Revenue Authority are already facing questions as it relates to alleged interference in the tax matters associated with a Lamborghini for Mr Mohamed. The case with Constable Sanmoogan could easily further erode confidence in the Immigration Department and the Police Force.

It is hardly possible for the image of the police force to sink lower. It is headed by a Commis-sioner who for all intents and purposes should not be there. An Assistant Commissioner is before the court for dozens of money laundering and other charges and its former Region One Commander has now been slapped with serious sanctions by the United States Department of Treasury over drug trafficking. Hardly a week goes by without a policeman in the court in relation to matters as serious as kidnapping, drug trafficking and bribery. It should also not escape attention that the false information provided by the police on April 23 on the disappearance of Adriana Younge was largely responsible for the ensuing controversy not to mention the force’s abject failure to protect citizens and businesses from looting and rioting in the period that followed. This is by no means a comprehensive list.

Despite its declarations that Mr Mohamed poses no threat to its hold on the next election, the government’s conduct says different. It is not beyond it to throw its weight around and to use the state apparatus to target the Mohamed campaign. If Constable Sanmoogan’s transfer was part of this malign effort it must be immediately reversed and he should be compensated for the dislocation. Whichever of his superiors made this decision that person should also be brought to account.