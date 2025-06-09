AFC and other parties should reconsider their position on not seeking or pursuing a joinder list

Dear Editor,

“AFC says no to joinder list with any party” because of GECOM’s narrow interpretation of the joinder’s law. Is GECOM’s interpretation correct?

The law allows parties to pool their votes prior to the election but does not explain how seats that are allocated to the joinder will be distributed or its MPs appointed. Counsel Kurt DeSilva, former lawyer for GECOM, opined to GECOM that the party in the joinder with the most votes will appoint MPs. The constitution or Election Law makes no such rule. That is a private opinion that should have been taken to the court for an interpretation – that is the norm in democratic countries when the law is not clear. If DeSilva is correct, then Asha Kissoon should not have been the appointed MP; Shuman would have had to select who would be the MP as he is the head of the list of the largest of the three joinder parties.

The court should have been approached to explain the joinder in the constitution. Also, the joinder parties signed an agreement or memoir on how MPs will be appointed. That memoir or agreement should have been enforced. Regrettably, it too was not taken to court for an interpretation as would have been the case in USA or any democratic nation. If two or more private parties (individuals or organizations) can sign an agreement for a sale or on any issue and it is enforceable in court, why won’t an agreement among political parties. Asha Kissoon violated the integrity of an agreement and puts the joinder in question, causing parties to rethink the joinder. Her TNM had the least amount of votes that qualified her for less than two months in parliament. ANUG, out of kindness, allowed her party to serve for its two months which ended up being two years because of violation of an agreement.

The joinder clause and the private agreement among the joinder parties should have been tested in court. What is the purpose of a joinder list if the parties can’t pool their votes. The joinder parties have an agreement in place. It should have been enforced. There are precedents of court intervention in Israel and India on private agreements among political parties and in parliament. The court was and remains the best institution to give meaning to agreements and clauses in the constitution or election laws. AFC and other parties should reconsider their position on not seeking or pursuing a joinder. The joinder will empower the AFC and smaller parties to gain representation in parliament.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram