I have some reservations regarding Edghill’s timeline on the completion of the Demerara Harbour Bridge

Dear Editor,

I refer to Public Work’s Minister Juan Edghill’s optimism, during a theatrical performance with fireworks and all (at great expense to the taxpayers of Guyana), to announce an incomplete bridge. An incomplete bridge? In 1854, a famous philosopher once said “Whom the gods seek to destroy, they first make mad”. It was utter madness on the part of the PPP Government to waste millions of dollars to celebrate an unfinished bridge. The old people say, do not count your chickens before they hatch; do you remember the Skeldon Sugar Factory? Was it not celebrated as the best thing since sliced bread to transubstantiate the nation’s fortunes?

Do not get me wrong, all Guya-nese, patriotic and unpatriotic, will be happy when this bridge is completed and when the first truck filled with sand, safely crosses the “Irfaan Ali Bridge”, then we must celebrate. But please Mr. Edghill, do not play with our intelligence.

Despite Mr. Edghill’s optimism, the claim that the bridge is nearly complete and on schedule to open before the end of August 2025, lacks independent verification, and from our previous experience on all public infrastructure projects in Guyana, none (not one) was completed on time. We understand with large infrastructure projects, there must be room for a 10% delay in time, so it is acceptable that the bridge will be delayed once again, that is a given. But to come and try to sell us this “Nancy Story” of August month-end completion, is inaccurate. The people also have expectations and ambitions and they also want the bridge but every single Guyanese know that bridge will not be completed before the 2025 elections on September 1, 2025, so why play games with them?

While Mr. Edghill claims that the project is over 90% complete, the records will prove that the Demerara River Bridge has faced multiple delays and revised timelines in the past. Was the Bridge not originally scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2024? December came and December went and we had no bridge. Then with all the empty glamor and a lot of ballyhoo, was it not the same Mr. Edghill who announced publicly that the opening of the bridge would be pushed back to March 31, 2025? March came and March went and we had no bridge.

Now we are hearing of another announcement from Mr. Edghill, that we shall have a bridge by August 31, 2025 and with much fanfare and gimmickry. Sorry Mr. Edghill, this is the era of social media and AI and even the unaware can research the facts and prove that your predictions are unfeasible, impractical and rather fanciful. To promise the people that August 31, 2025, is the day a “Toyota Raum” can drive up to the access road and drive across that Bridge from one side to the other side, is just patently false. Even the Chinese engineers have confessed to their Guyanese counterparts they need optimistically – 6 months more.

It is quite unintelligent of Mr. Edghill to downplay the final 10% of the works on the bridge. I am shocked that this is the policy maker into whose hands we have placed all these public infrastructure works. He stand today, with his inane, fully exposed, as a person unaware of the complexity of the final stage of any construction project. Can we

appreciate why we are getting so much flak on the road projects around the country, including the Concussion Highway? Does Mr. Edghill understand that the safety inspection and load testing stage of such a gargantuan project can reveal hidden challenges before such a cable-stayed bridge is opened? Does Mr. Edghill understand that those challenges can take as much as 3-6 months to amend and rectify? So to promise August 31, 2025, as the opening date is nothing but disingenuous.

Finally, this bridge cannot operate in isolation, it is dependent on the completion of the several access roads and supporting infrastructure to climb onto the bridge. Will they be completed by August 31, 2025? Mr. Edghill is on shaky ground when it comes to complete disclosure on these matters and he can better serve the Government by just shutting up. Editor, do not believe one word from Mr. Edghill on this matter. The truth be told, you shall have a functional bridge, that is a given. But you shall not have a functional bridge that is operationally ready by September 1, 2025. That is a fact that you can take to the Bank.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the APNU and PPP for working together on this project. Despite the picture some may want to paint, the original designs and the original project idea were fostered under Mr. David Patterson, and the modified designs and new contract were fostered under Mr. Juan Edghill. We must thank both groups for their national service and for using our money to build our bridge. This Project was a Guyana project, not an APNU or PPP gift, so we have no obligation to thank anyone but God when it is completed.

When it is operationally ready at year-end or even in March 2026, we shall all collectively celebrate that the Govern-ment of Guyana committed US$260 million of our resources to contract China Railway Construction (International) Limited (CRCCL) to construct this new bridge for us. We are eternally grateful to all the engineers, welders and all those ordinary workers (Chinese, Guyanese, Venezuelans and any other nationality), who sweated day and night to ease the stress on the travelling public. Those people are the real heroes; not Mr. Juan A. Edghill.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Emily Lorrimer