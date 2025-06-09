Linden cancels Showstoppers, North Ruimveldt, Hustlers also advance

June Madness Futsal

Linden All-Stars overcame a numerical disadvantage to defeat Showstoppers in a thrilling encounter, while North Ruimveldt and Kitty Hustlers also advanced to the next round when the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation June Madness Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

The Linden All-Stars overcame the Showstoppers 4-3 on penalty kicks after full-time ended 4-4. A dramatic strike from Omar Williams with only one second remaining on an active clock brought the spectators, though small in number, to their feet and forced a stoppage of several minutes as the referees contended whether the goal was legitimate. It was a necessary stoppage following the incessant screams from the audience after the referee had initially disallowed the conversion.

The strike was uncorked from marginally over the halfway line on the left side of the field, and swiftly sailed through the air into the top right corner as the timer sounded for the game’s conclusion.