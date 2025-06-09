New Central, Marian Academy tally easy wins

YBG Regionals

New Central and Marian Academy recorded lopsided victories in the U-16 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Championship’ continued yesterday.

Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, New Central defeated Brickdam 42-24. Alistair Adams tallied 12 points in the win, while Brandon Brown and Stephan Duke chipped in with 10 points, respectively. On the other side, Dontavian Denny recorded 12 points.

Likewise, Marian Academy trounced the YBG Academy by a 42-10 score-line. The tournament continues on Friday at the same venue with another round of divisional fixtures.