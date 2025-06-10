CNOOC joins the profit binge in Guyana – Guyanese look on

Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded – Column 160

Introduction

Today’s column addresses the audited financial statements of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, the third-ranking partner with a 25% interest in the Stabroek Block operating under the 2016 Petroleum Agreement. Like Exxon and Hess, CNOOC is also a branch of an external company, in this case, incorporated under the Companies Act of Barbados. Unlike Exxon and Hess, CNOOC maintains a very low profile in Guyana, leaving the heavy PR lifting to Exxon, the designated Operator under the Agreement. Its ultimate parent company is the China Offshore Oil Corporation, established in the People’s Republic of China.

This is not another corporate success story wrapped in glossy annual reports and feel-good community photos. This is a cold, hard examination of how a foreign state-owned enterprise has systematically extracted wealth from Guyanese resources while operating under the same controversial 2016 Petroleum Agreement that continues to benefit foreign interests over the national interest.