Agricola man gunned down

-family says police didn’t take threat reports seriously

An ongoing feud between two Agricola families ended in tragedy early yesterday morning when 28-year-old Nicklous Narine, a construction worker, was shot and killed while cleaning a drain in the village. The police yesterday issued a bulletin for the suspect, Raphael Bollers.

Narine, of 117 Third Street, Agricola, was transported with blood gushing from his mouth to the New Diamond Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, his younger brother, 22-year-old Keon Narine, was arrested by the police after he fired several shots at the home of the father of the man who has been named as the suspect in the older Narine’s death.

Narine’s family believes the killing was premeditated and have accused police of turning a blind eye to repeated threats and previous shootings linked to the alleged gunman.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Narine, also known as ‘Biggs’, was gunned down at around 8.15 am on Titus Street by a man identified as 27-year-old Bollers of Brutus Street, Agricola. The suspect, who is still on the run, is said to be known to the victim.

Police said Narine was working alongside others near a concrete fence east of the shooter’s yard when the suspect opened fire. Narine was shot multiple times and collapsed. He was rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a second release, the police named Keon Narine, an electrician of 120 Caesar Street, Agricola, as the man who discharged a loaded firearm with intent, at the home of Gideon Bollers, a 60 year-old carpenter of Lot 120 Brutus Street, Agricola, at 8.30 am.

The release said Keon is the younger brother of Nicklous. Preliminary investigation revealed that Keon Narine went to Brutus Street on a motorcycle, reportedly armed with a firearm and stopped in front of the said house and discharged several rounds which hit the house.

The 22-year-old man then escaped on the motorcycle.

Subsequently, the release said, police ranks went to Keon Narine’s home, where he was apprehended. A search was conducted on the premises and an AR-15 Rifle and one magazine containing five live 5.56 rounds of ammunition were found in a bedroom, where the suspect was.

He was told of the allegation and the offences committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.

When questioned further at the station, Keon Narine, according to the police, stated that he shot at the house because Gideon Bollers’ son killed his brother. He said the firearm belonged to his now deceased brother.

Detectives who processed the scene, recovered eighteen 5.56mm spent shells. The younger Narine remains in custody, as further investigations are in progress.

Three gunshots

Stabroek News understands, that detectives recovered a single 9mm spent shell at the scene where the older Narine sustained three gunshot wounds, one to his back, one to his abdomen, and one to his right hand.

The now dead man’s family, related to this newspaper that the shooting is the latest in a string of threats and attacks that they say were never properly addressed by the police.

In an emotional interview, the man’s father Barry Narine, said the family had been living in fear for weeks, citing earlier threats from Raphael Bollers and his associates. “He jumped the fence and stayed in a house to wait for my son. Now he is walking. The same one who shot my son,” the grieving man said.

Barry added that the suspect’s relatives had previously opened fire on another family member’s home. “They shoot up my daughter’s house. And he ran over the XR [motorbike] and said he got police friends. So this is what’s going on in this place. I want to know, who killed my son this morning? They got police friends too?”

He described Nicklous as a “peaceful boy” who worked hard and stayed out of trouble. “If these people own this village, they’re free to ride and walk with guns? Other people can’t get the same protection?!” the father lamented.

Another attack

Meanwhile, the victim’s aunt recounted that her 16-year-old son was shot four weeks ago in what she believes was a related attack. “He was in bed sleeping around midnight when the shots started. He got shot in the foot. Bullets came through the house. We found shells. I went to the station. Police said they’d get back to me. Four weeks now, and nothing.”

She said that after repeated visits to the police station, they were told officers were unavailable. “The sergeant, David, took the report and said they would call. But up to now, nothing. While, the suspect and his cousin riding around threatening people.”

The aunt said Nicklous was threatened shortly before the fatal shooting. “He was just working in the alley near where Bollers lives … the same one who shot up our house.”

“He get shoot up in the chest, in the face. He dead on the spot…. “I tried mouth-to-mouth… I knew he was gone” Barry Narine told Stabroek News. The father also recounted the moment he arrived to find his son bleeding heavily in the alley. “When I got there, they were bringing him out. I thought the bullet hit his neck, but it wasn’t. The whole one side of him was wrinkled down with bullets. I tried mouth-to-mouth, but I knew he was gone.”

He expressed frustration that despite repeated warnings, the police never took action against the suspect. “This guy, Bollers, sent threats last night saying he would kill my son and family. The police were told. They did nothing. The same people robbing and threatening the community and the police not taking reports seriously.”