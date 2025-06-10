Carter Center to monitor elections

The US-based Carter Center plans to deploy a small team of international experts to begin observing the pre-election period for the General and Regional Elections 2025. Stemming from an invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Center which was founded by the late former US President Jimmy Carter, will also deploy a contingent of short-term observers to observe polling, counting, and tabulation processes. SN understands that an official announcement will be made around the arrival of the team in the coming weeks.

The international election observation body, faced significant hurdles and ultimately withdrew its mission from Guyana in March 2020, citing a confluence of factors including a deteriorating security situation, emerging COVID-19 travel restrictions, and a contentious vote tabulation process following the March 2 general elections. The Center, a long-standing fixture in Guyanese democracy since its inaugural observation of the country’s first credible elections in 28 years in 1992, later expressed profound disappointment after its accredited observers were denied re-entry to oversee the national recount.

The 2020 mission was led by Aminata Touré, former prime minister of Senegal, and Jason J. Carter, chairperson of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. That fifth mission initially reported positively on the March 2 polling, commending it as “well-administered and reflected international standards for democratic elections.” However, the integrity of the electoral process quickly eroded during the tabulation of votes in Region 4, Demerara Mahaica. The Center, alongside other international observation groups, in a statement on March 20th declared the Region 4 results “not credible” due to a discernible lack of transparency in the tabulation, which failed to align with both Guyanese Chief Justice directives and international benchmarks.

“The environment at the GECOM office where the tabulation was being conducted for Region 4 was at times chaotic because of the large number of persons present and the efforts by PPP/C representatives and others to disrupt the declaration of results,” detailed a March 2020 statement from the Carter Center.

The security landscape in Georgetown further worsened “in the wake of the impasse created by the non-transparent tabulation process in Region 4.” International observers reported instances of harassment, and demonstrators aligned with the APNU+AFC coalition were observed obstructing observers’ work. The Center also noted “specific threats” directed at the international community.

In the Carter Center 2020 General and Regional Elections in Guyana Final

report, significant challenges were a constant presence, “prominent in the year leading up to the election and the five months between election day and the announcement of results and swearing in of a president.” This protracted period left many Guyanese citizens in limbo, awaiting the outcome of their votes.

Despite the overarching difficulties, the report did find a silver lining in the conduct of Election Day itself. The Carter Center observed that “election day was orderly and transparent and provided a sound basis for the credible expression of the will of the people.” This positive assessment was quickly overshadowed by severe criticism of the subsequent tabulation process in March. The report unequivocally states that this crucial phase “was not conducted transparently and therefore could not be deemed credible.” This lack of transparency during tabulation became a major point of contention and eroded public trust in the immediate aftermath of the elections. The turning point, as identified by the Carter Center, was the recount process observed by CARICOM. This recount was deemed “an adequate basis on which to declare results,” ultimately paving the way for the eventual declaration of “credible results… in August, five months after citizens cast their votes.”

Jimmy Carter, who played a pivotal role in electoral reforms here, co-led the observation mission at the October 5th, 1992 election that saw the return of democracy. He passed away in December last year at the age of 100. The Atlanta, Georgia-based Center also observed other general elections here.