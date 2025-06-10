Family seeking justice for man, 29, fatally shot in Foulis

The family of 29-year-old Rondell Clake is demanding justice after he was shot dead on Second Street, Enmore, Foulis on Sunday between 7:30 pm to 7:45 pm. Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force say they are investigating the killing.

A 25-year-old male security officer employed with a private service is the suspect. He was arrested and is assisting with the investigations. The police statement said that the security officer’s firearm was also confiscated. According to the police press release, the security officer allegedly shot Clarke, who was later picked up in a conscious state by police ranks and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Upon arrival, he was admitted to the critical surgical bay. However, at approximately 8.20 pm, he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

But in an interview with Stabroek News, Clarke’s family refuted the police statement after obtaining video footage which showed a police vehicle chasing behind Clarke from the Railway Embankment, through the Foulis main access road as he rode his motorcycle. When Stabroek News contacted Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram for a comment, juxtaposed against the family’s refutation of the police statement, he disclosed that an investigation is underway.