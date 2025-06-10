Guard granted $100,000 bail on domestic violence charge

An Onderneeming security guard was on Friday placed on $100,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman he lived with.

Kevon French, 25, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on Thursday 29th of May 2025 at Thomas Lands Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Althea Morris.

The prosecutor stated that the accused and the victim used to live together. The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the complainant is fearful for her life and is still hospitalized.

However, Magistrate Singh granted bail, but ordered French to stay at least 100 yards away from Morris or else his bail will be revoked, the matter was adjourned to July 4.