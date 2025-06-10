Man on trial over 2012 severing of another’s hand

The trial of a man accused of felonious wounding that resulted in the victim losing part of his right hand began yesterday before Justice Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the High Court in Demerara.

Keron Pierre, represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, pled not guilty to wounding James Hernandez – with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm at about 1:30 am on March 5, 2012 at the Kariabo River, North West District area of Essequibo County.

“I tek away the cutlass and chop he,” Pierre allegedly said in a statement he made to Police Constable, Rich Bland Blanhum, who testified that on March 6, 2012, at the Criminal Investigations Department of Police Headquarters at Eve Leary, the defendant said Hernandez – armed with a cutlass and in the company of another man named ‘Mark’ – had followed him to his home after an earlier altercation and provoked a fight.