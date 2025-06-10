Ministry rejects claims of land allocation to non-Guyanese at Diamond housing scheme

The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), has rejected recent claims circulating on social media alleging that house lots and turnkey homes in the new housing development at Little and Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, were allocated to non-Guyanese nationals.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry described the allegations as “baseless” and clarified that all land and housing allocations in the scheme were granted exclusively to Guyanese citizens. “Not a single house lot or turnkey unit in the area has been allocated to non-Guyanese,” the Ministry said. “As a matter of policy, land allocation is strictly reserved for individuals who are legally recognized as Guyanese.”

Further, the CHPA explained that the beneficiaries of the housing development are former squatters who were removed from illegal settlements along the East Bank Demerara river dam. These individuals had previously occupied areas in Herstelling, Covent Garden, Prospect, Farm, Diamond, Grove, and Friendship.

According to the Ministry, a total of 291 squatter households were identified under the relocation programme. Of these, 228 families have already been allocated either house lots or government-constructed homes. The statement acknowledged that 37 Venezuelan nationals were found squatting in the area but stressed that they were deemed ineligible under the national housing programme.

“This initiative was specifically designed to benefit Guyanese citizens. While we are aware of the presence of non-Guyanese squatters, they have not been included in this housing allocation,” the Ministry added.

The housing scheme is located along the four-lane Heroes Highway, which government officials say is a strategic area targeted for future growth. The Ministry noted that the relocation programme offers long-term social and economic benefits to low-income Guyanese families who had been living in precarious conditions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also addressed another widespread claim suggesting that turnkey homes were sold for $7 million. It clarified that the government built units were offered at $5.2 million each and were constructed in keeping with strict quality and design standards.

Photos and videos shared on social media had shown small wooden structures in some areas of the scheme, leading to questions about construction standards. In response, the Ministry clarified that these were homes constructed independently by some of the relocated squatters who received land only, not government-built units. “The Ministry has not been involved in the design or construction of these wooden homes,” the release stated.

The Ministry confirmed that the first phase of infrastructure works for the new housing development has been completed. On May 12, tenders were opened for further upgrades, and contracts were awarded to small contractors on June 5.

The $780 million project will cover 39 lots and includes the construction of reinforced concrete roads, shoulders, and improved drainage. Work is scheduled to commence by June 15 and is expected to be completed by July 31. The Ministry emphasised that all contracts were awarded in full compliance with national procurement procedures.

The statement appealed to the public to avoid spreading misinformation. “We urge citizens not to be misled by sensational claims intended to discredit the government’s housing programme. Our commitment remains focused on improving the lives of Guyanese through fair, transparent, and lawful housing initiatives,” the statement noted.