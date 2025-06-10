Public servants still being underpaid compared to `political elites’ – GPSU

-says brain drain from health sector has become national crisis

While hailing the December 10, 2024 agreement on wages and salaries with the Ministry of the Public Service as “significant”, the GPSU has lamented that public servants continue to be underpaid when compared to the “political elites” and called for its members to be treated with respect.

As it celebrates its 102nd anniversary, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) on Saturday reflected on its achievements since its inception in 1923 that have bettered the working conditions of public servants while acknowledging that there are still many more hurdles to overcome.

Noting that this historic milestone “is a testament to the Union’s unwavering dedication to the rights, dignity, and advancement of Public Servants across Guyana,” the GPSU asserted that this year’s theme, “102 Years and Still Standing Strong – Championing the Rights of Public Sector Workers” is not just a slogan, but a declaration of its enduring commitment to its mission and motto, “Justice for the Public Employee,” even in the face of political, economic, and institutional adversity.