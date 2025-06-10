Sophia businessman granted bail on ganja trafficking charge

A Sophia businessman was on Friday granted bail after previously being remanded to prison on a narcotics charge. Gavin Dowden appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh.

Dowden’s attorney stated that his client has been a businessman for 20 years and owns a welding shop in Sophia. In his bail application, he argued that Dowden was not a flight risk and would return to court to answer to the charge; he asked for reasonable bail.

The prosecutor objected to bail saying that there are no special reasons for bail to be granted and that the narcotics were found next to Dowden in the driver’s seat of a car on the day he was intercepted. The prosecutor added that Dowden made “comments” to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) during the interception.

Dowden’s attorney responded that a man at the gas station where Dowden was intercepted promised him some money and told him they’d come back and shortly after they returned with CANU. In other words, the attorney said, someone tried to entrap him.

The prosecutor requested that he report to CANU and lodge his passport if bail is granted.

Magistrate Singh granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and ordered him to lodge his passport and report to CANU every Friday. The matter was adjourned to July 11.

The charge alleges that on Wednesday, 14th May 2025 at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, in the vicinity of Rubis Gas Station, Dowden had in his possession 1.042 kgs of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.