Stabroek Market vendor on trial for attempted murder

Stabroek Market vendor Robert Henry, also known as “Natty,” is currently on trial at the High Court in Demerara before Justice Peter Hugh on indictments of attempted murder and, alternatively, felonious wounding.

Henry has pleaded not guilty to both charges, which stem from an incident that occurred on December 17, 2018, in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market. The indictment alleges that he attempted to murder minibus driver Lawrence Jack, or alternatively, that he wounded Jack with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The prosecution yesterday presented two witnesses, including Henry’s then-girlfriend, Venita Sumner. In her testimony, Sumner recounted that on the day in question, Jack, who was operating a minibus at the time, drove into the bus park and knocked over a tub of okra belonging to Henry. The tub reportedly fell into a nearby drain, prompting a heated argument between the two men.