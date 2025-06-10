Uitvlugt Estate walks away with top cane harvesters’ performance for second consecutive crop

Uitvlugt Estate claimed the top three cane harvesters positions in the Most Productive Cane Harvester Programme for the First Crop of 2025 across the entire sugar industry, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) announced.

Leon Seelall of Uitvlugt Estate was named the Most Productive Harvester, delivering an impressive 644.81 tonnes of cane in just 54 days, averaging 11.94 tonnes per day, Keyoma Pilgrim and Danier DeChuna, secured the second and third spots with 622.45 tonnes and 435.82 tonnes, respectively. This remarkable achievement, according to GuySuCo, marks the second consecutive crop in which Uitvlugt Estate has produced top harvesters for the Corporation.

All three harvesters, through their dedication and consistent performance above the daily average, earned an average day’s pay of $32,000, GuySuCo said in a statement.

In addition to the Uitvlugt awardees, top harvesters from other estates who were recognized include Kumar Deodat, Vicky Seenarine, and Mahase Sukhnandan (Albion), Kheran Bissoondyal, Totaram Sanichara, and Anthony Lewis (Blairmont), and Nigel McDonald, Tavell Lovell, and Samuel Jhingree (Rose Hall).

In the GuySuCo statement, CEO Paul Cheong acknowledged the challenges posed by the ongoing developmental boom, which has drawn many skilled workers to other sectors. “GuySuCo remains steadfast in its commitment to regaining and retaining talent through competitive compensation and recognition-based programmes such as this one,” he said. “Our harvesters are the true heart of GuySuCo- without them, there is no sugar. We are determined to ensure they always feel valued.”

A ceremony was held at the Rose Hall Estate on Friday, June 6, 2025, where the top twelve harvesters from across GuySuCo’s estates were formally recognized for their outstanding productivity.