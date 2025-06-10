Belle Vue Pump Station project is a national embarrassment

With only two months remaining until its extended August 2025 completion deadline, the $865 million Belle Vue Pump Station project stands as a monumental testament to bureaucratic inertia, questionable procurement, and a glaring lack of accountability. After one year and nine months since its inception, the minimal progress on the ground at Belle Vue is not just a delay; it is an outright scandal that demands immediate and decisive action, starting with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

In communication with the NDIA, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has been vocal about its concerns regarding this project. In a letter to the NDIA on February 27th of this year, the PPC explicitly stated that the $865 million project had no realistic chance of being completed by the deadline. Responding publicly to accusations of tardiness in April of this year, the PPC maintained that its actions were in line with its mandate, asserting that the ultimate responsibility for monitoring the contractor’s performance and taking necessary action rests with the procuring body, the NDIA.

A review by the PPC completed in April 2024 had revealed that Tepui Inc. failed to meet several key requirements in its bid, including demonstrating previous experience in similar projects and providing an audited financial statement. Despite these deficiencies, Tepui’s bid was inexplicably deemed “responsive” by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), prompting further questions about the integrity of the procurement process. The PPC’s Summary of Findings, published in April 2024, also explicitly stated that Tepui Incorporated in August 2022, had no prior work experience and also failed to provide a required bank line of credit, instead submitting ineligible lines of credit. Additionally, Tepui did not demonstrate ownership of three required pieces of equipment and fell short of its bid security requirement. Despite these findings, the PPC, on April 16, 2024, stated that it lacked the statutory authority to revoke, rescind, or alter the contract once it had been entered into. The PPC, however, advised that the NDIA should strictly monitor Tepui’s performance and, if found in breach, take necessary steps, including termination.

The PPC further clarified that its constitutional responsibilities are limited to monitoring public procurement practices and investigating processes, without the authority to directly cancel or alter contracts. According to the PPC, it initiated action shortly after receiving a formal complaint from opposition Member of Parliament David Patterson on October 3, 2023. However, delays in receiving the required documents from the NDIA hindered its ability to act swiftly, with the full set of documents only being provided in January 2025. This delay, the PPC stated, was why it could only then conduct a comprehensive site assessment.

The facts surrounding this project are embarrassing. Awarded to Tepui Inc., a company incorporated just a month before the contract signing and demonstrably lacking the requisite experience, financial stability, and equipment, the Belle Vue project has been plagued by irregularities from its very inception. In January 2025, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha reported a paltry 10% completion rate, even after Tepui Inc. had pocketed a substantial $182 million advance payment. The Auditor General’s 2024 report further underscored this abysmal progress, noting only basic site preparations by August 2024, nearly a year after the contract was signed.

Fast forward to June 2025, and the reality on the ground, as observed by Sunday Stabroek, paints a stark picture: a water-filled hole, a basic raft with some equipment, and dormant excavators. The notion of active “pile driving,” as asserted by owner of Tepui Inc. Mikhail Rodrigues on June 29th, 2025, is simply inconsistent with reality. Rodrigues’s attempts to trivialize the situation with dismissive comments on social media add salt to the proverbial wound, demonstrating a profound disconnect from the gravity of this public expenditure.

The administration’s selective application of its own stated policy on project termination is particularly troubling. The A-Line Pump Station, awarded to Civcon Engineering Contractors for $717M, was terminated for non-completion. Why then, is the Belle Vue project, with its even more egregious shortcomings and potential procurement irregularities, allowed to continue? Is it, as many suspect, that terminating this project would be an admission of guilt in a clear case of procurement fraud? Is the government planning to simply ignore this colossal failure, hoping it will be swept under the rug amidst the brouhaha of upcoming elections?

The time for excuses and obfuscation is over. The Belle Vue Pump Station project is a national embarrassment and a clear abuse of public funds.

The government must take decisive action. A thorough, independent investigation into the procurement process for this project is needed, with all those responsible for this monumental failure held to account. The Guyanese public deserves answers, not just a water-filled hole and a lingering suspicion of corruption. Failure to act now will only solidify the perception that this administration prioritizes political expediency over prudent financial management and good governance.