Incorrect positioning of National Flag seems contagious

Dear Editor,

When will we stop disrespecting our Symbols of Nationhood? Recently, I visited the Ministry of Health at Brickdam and the Square of the Revolution. There I discovered, to my chagrin, that the colours of our flag – The Golden Arrow Head was displayed on the eastern top of the building in an upside – down position. However, the colours were correctly positioned on several other parts of the building and the fence. Did the person/s who climbed the building got ‘eye – turn’ and incorrectly exhibit our national colours? Is it an indication that things inside the Ministry are upside – down? Is it that employees at that Ministry are not looking up?

Further afield, on social media, I viewed the recent Independence Parade in New York, United States of America held in honour of Adriana Younge who lost her life at the Double Day Hotel in Region 3. I could not believe my eyes. Yes, I saw the colours of our flag incorrectly draped on a lorry and a stage during the parade. It is very easy to remember how to exhibit our National Colours. The red must be on the top.

Here is what article 7 of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana says about the duty to respect national symbols. “It is the duty of every citizen of Guyana wherever he or she may be and of every person in Guyana to respect the National Flag, the Court-of-Arms, the National Anthem, the National Pledge and the Constitution of Guyana, and to treat them with due solemnity on all occasions.” May God bless Guyana.

Sincerely,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police

(Ret’d)