It may soon be difficult to not contemplate the diversification of government and non-governmental services away from the Capital City

Dear Editor,

So, the Bridge is almost done. It is times bigger than the Brooklyn, and heaps more picturesque. But this must only be a start. I hope we don’t get too fluffed up and complacent celebrating this event. I believe that within five years the congestion plaguing the bridge and its access ramps, as well as the immediate environs will return full force. The government needs to accelerate its efforts to diversify the Capital City and concomitant governmental, hospital and hospitality services away from the coast to the Upper Demerara. Also, there is going to be a great need for a second Bridge.

I have done some preliminary research and I think it would be feasible and even cheaper to construct a 4-lane tunnel under the Demerara at Vreed Stein, located about 18 miles from Vreed-en-Hoop, where the River is just 200 yards wide. Vreed Stein is undoubtedly going to be the (Little Dubai) capital of the Wales Economic Development Basin, as I have termed it, and written a 10,000 word Agri-Development Paper about. The Chinese have the technology, expertise and some most impressive, advanced tunneling machinery that excavates and concrete-seals at the same time. Advanced tunneling technology is also available in Europe, but I think this latest Chinese one is more advanced and quite possibly, cheaper.

I know the government is on top of it all concerning the Gas to Shore Development, the power generation plant and a complexly of related industries. But the public is little aware of it all. I know they have reclaimed that two-thirds of the cane lands that were dished out to cronies’ just weeks before the 2020 elections. I know there is a massive 20,000 house lot development programme currently on going. I visit often and observe the developments going on very closely, as Wales is my umbilical hometown, and I, like ten thousand others were terribly devastated when the sugar estate was impetuously closed down. But, like a phoenix or even a Cinderella, Wales will rise again.

Sincerely,

Gokarran Sukhdeo