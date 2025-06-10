Jagdeo should desist from using derogatory language

Dear Editor,

On several occasions, Bharrat Jagdeo has referred to other Guyanese as “stupid”. One such Guyanese who met his standard for “stupid” was Mr. Jagdeo, an individual who was reportedly charged with inciting persons to commit treason (Reference SN May 22 2025).

Am I the only one who sees the irony in this? Jagdeo should focus on raising the level of the conversation and avoid blowing the job he was given to do by the President. A weekly assignment that was supposed to be an opportunity to provide important updates on key issues in the country. Insulting others by calling them “stupid” is both unprofessional and unbecoming of someone in such a high office.

Students who attended the top schools of our nation would have been taught not to call others “stupid” at the nursery level. Maybe it is a teaching gap that still needs to be filled in some schools, but we must strive for better and set the standard and a good example for future generations.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana