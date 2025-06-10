LTI crowned Champions in thrilling finale of ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School Football tournament

Linden Technical Institute (LTI) etched their name in glory on Sunday night after clinching the ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School Football Tournament title in dramatic fashion, edging Mackenzie High School 5-4 on penalty kicks following an intense 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The highly anticipated final brought hundreds of enthusiastic fans to their feet, as Mackenzie High looked poised for victory after a dream start. Azizi Grant stunned the crowd with the fastest goal of the tournament, firing home a spectacular long-range shot in the very first minute. Kymani Mackenzie doubled the lead in the 24th minute, giving Mackenzie High a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

But the pre-tournament favorites, LTI, showed why they carried that label. Amari Cummings pulled one back in the 30th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box, before youth national player Dexter Milo Jr. leveled the score on the stroke of halftime with a clinical finish in the 45th minute.