Schools secure spots as ExxonMobil U-14 Football preliminary rounds wrap up across regions

Youth football lit up venues across Guyana this past weekend as the preliminary round of the ExxonMobil Under-14 Schools Football Competition concluded with high drama, impressive victories, and decisive qualifications. Teams from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six showcased skill and determination, with winners now booking their places in the highly anticipated main competition.

Held across multiple venues including #5 Ground in Region 5, All Saints Ground in Region 6, Capoey Village Ground in Region 2, the West Demerara Secondary School Ground in Region 3 and the Ministry of Education Ground for East Coast and Georgetown, the weekend’s fixtures saw both dominant performances and tense shootouts.

In Region Three, Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary emerged as a clear front-runner, with the boys defeating Patentia 3-1 and the girls overpowering West Minster Secondary 3-0 before advancing by walk-over against Vergenogen. West Demerara Secondary edged West Minster in a nail-biting boys’ match that ended goalless but was settled 3-1 in a penalty shootout. Leonora Secondary and L’Aventure Secondary also advanced in the boys’ division, the latter benefitting from a walk-over win.