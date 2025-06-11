Life after CSEC – What’s next?

For thousands of young students across Guyana, the conclusion of the CSEC exams marks the end of mandatory studies and the beginning of adult life. As the ink dried on the last exam script, many will have well thought out plans whilst some may have no idea what comes next. Both of those will change. Your plans will change and new plans will form but what remains common is the goals of all our students; getting rich, powerful, famous, or living life to the fullest.

As an educator, it would be remiss of me if I do not start with this point first. Education. The traditional route after CSEC ofte¬n leads ¬¬students to CAPE, technical institutes or the University of Guyana. These are honourable and rewarding paths, especially in the long term and I do want to encourage those with higher academic inclinations to embrace them with vigour. However, do not see higher education as the only route to success. Currently, in our country there are so many opportunities for higher studies. From GOAL scholarships to free tertiary education at the University of Guyana to numerous workshops. With the current growth in our country, additional education will pay dividends in any professional field. This is a tale as old as gold.

Secondly, entrepreneurship. We acknowledged earlier that the country is growing without a doubt. The economic aggregate metrics show that businesses are on the rise. This post CSEC window is the ideal time to explore different industries and small business ideas. Whether it’s digital content creation, small scale farming or even a service-based business, young Guyanese are uniquely positioned to scale their businesses. One does not need millions to start a business. Simply, recognition of a problem with a viable solution or a skill to offer. Most importantly, young people need the courage to start! No business starts perfect. Think innovatively and then make that bold step forward.

Thirdly, volunteerism and service. This may seem like the “fluffiest” point of all but I would argue that this is an area that a lot of individuals lack and it shows. Not every investment will or should yield an immediate pay cheque. Sometimes the most valuable experiences are unpaid, rooted in service and civic engagement. It would be wise to volunteer in schools, NGOs, local councils or any youth organization. Leading without a title? That takes a lot of skill. A valuable skill, one that builds the intangibles and allows you to gain a deeper understanding of society as a whole. Often times, these intangible skills are what separates a candidate that is good on paper versus one that has credentials as well as these soft skills. Leave nothing to chance. Take every opportunity to better yourself and become a rounded adult. If you wish to see the deficiency, ask any professional “What volunteer work do you do?” and 7/10 times you will marvel at their ability to find excuses and highlight their own incompetence.

Lastly, a new era demands new skills. As any country evolves, so will the job market. The green economy, digital transformation and energy expansion are reshaping the skills of the past. Post CSEC students must think strategically and look ahead, determining the skills that will become redundant and focusing on those which will be useful. Coding, data literacy, foreign languages and the applications of artificial intelligence to name a few. Use online resources like YouTube, Skillshare, and Coursera to upskill at your own pace.

Those are just a few pathways that can be taken but what remains true is that in a modern age, old ways cannot work. Gone are the days where we only do just one thing. Look at the fossils in certain positions, they know one thing. It would be amazing if their competence was high but that’s a conversation for another day. They cannot function outside of their field. Adaptability is key. With AI, there is literally no excuse.

As someone who has worked in youth leadership both locally and internationally, I can confidently say that Guyanese youth are among the brightest and most resilient I have encountered. What we need now is to believe in ourselves, each other and the collective power of young minds to shape and build a prosperous Guyana.