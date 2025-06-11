50 Plegt Anker families to get land titles after decades

Some 50 families and farmers from Plegt Anker, East Bank Berbice, in Region Six were told by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC, that they will be receiving certificates of title for the lands they have been occupying for decades.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the announcement was made during a land regularisation exercise on Friday at Plegt Anker Primary School and is the fulfillment of one of the promises made by President Irfaan Ali during a presidential outreach in Mara about two years ago.

The exercise was facilitated by the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the Minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman David Armogan, and Manager of Surveys at GLSC, Rene Duesbury.