AFC’s new republic would focus on education, reform – Hughes

The Alliance For Change (AFC) last week outlined its plans for a “New Republic” in Guyana, leveraging the nation’s newfound oil wealth to address longstanding societal inequities.

At the party’s press conference, AFC leader Nigel Hughes emphasized education as the “key cornerstone” for national development, proposing a skills training initiative and reforms to the Guyana Police Force. Hughes highlighted the significant economic improvements since Guyana commenced commercial oil production in December 2019, stating these changes now present an opportunity to build a “fair, just, and afforded opportunity to all its citizens to thrive.”

A central pillar of the AFC’s educational strategy is the establishment of a national skills academy. This programme, he said, would combat the alarming statistic that “close to 50 percent of our students who do not finish secondary school” are currently being lost.