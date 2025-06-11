Guyana News

Agreement for EU election observation mission signed



European Union  Ambassador here, René van Nes (left) today signed the Administrative Arrangement [AA] for the European Union Elections Observation Mission [EUEOM] with Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh (centre) and Ambassador Elisabeth Harper of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Guyana.  A note on the EU’s Facebook page said that the AA establishes the framework for the EUEOM’s deployment and operation in Guyana for the September 1, 2025 General and Regional elections.

