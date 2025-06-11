CARICOM SG urges ministers to explore new trade markets 

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett yesterday urged regional trade ministers to deepen existing markets and explore new ones in res-ponse to “evolving geopolitical and tariff challenges”

Speaking at the opening of the Sixtieth Regular Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Deve-lopment (COTED) yesterday, Dr. Barnett emphasised the need to strengthen regional production and seize new trade openings.

“The recent tariff shocks are a stark reminder of the need to diversify our trade and economic relations. We must redouble our efforts to deepen existing markets, explore new ones, and develop new partnerships if the Region is to advance its goals of economic growth and sustainable development,” she stated, according to a release from CARICOM. The tariff shock has emanated from the Trump administration in the US with a flat 10% being applied together with the threat of higher rates.